Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Judaism
Published
Last Update 51 mins ago

Jewish refugee agency in spotlight after synagogue shooting

By MICHAEL HILL | Associated Press
This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP)

This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP)

Just moments before the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead, the suspect apparently posted a final social media rant against a Jewish refugee settlement agency most people had never heard of.

But the group, HIAS (HY-as), has increasingly become a target of right-wing extremists.

Formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, HIAS is among nine groups that contract with the State Department to help refugees settle in the United States.

Analysts say the fixation extremists have with HIAS appears to be fueled by a mix of anti-Semitism and the recent caustic rhetoric about an immigrant caravan trudging toward the United States.

A HIAS spokesman says the group supports the right of asylum seekers to have a fair hearing but stressed it has no connection to the caravan.