Possible lightning strike sends NY-bound JetBlue airliner back to LA

A JetBlue plane carrying more than 150 passengers from Los Angeles to New York returned to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 324 was reportedly struck around 10:45 a.m. Pacific time, about 30 minutes into a scheduled flight to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. The pilot was able to land the plane safely around 11:15 a.m., the report said.

No one was injured on the aircraft, which carried 153 passengers, the station reported.

L.A. airport officials told KTLA-TV of Los Angeles that they were waiting for additional information on whether the plane was actually struck by lightning.

The incident occurred as a thunderstorm rolled into Southern California, the station reported.