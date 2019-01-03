Unruly JetBlue passenger forces emergency landing, spits on arresting officer's face

A JetBlue flight from San Francisco to New York City was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday morning due to an unruly passenger who later became aggressive toward responding officers.

SPIRIT AIRLINES NOT USING WATER FROM CLEVELAND AIRPORT FOLLOWING REPORTS OF SICK PASSENGERS

Salt Lake City police say Brian Regan, 53, resisted arrest after exiting the plane in Salt Lake City at approximately 12:30 a.m., prompting them to use a stun gun to subdue him, Fox 13 reports.

A police log also confirmed that Regan “spit on one of the officer’s faces” when being placed into a patrol car.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, JetBlue confirmed that flight 916 was diverted following "reports of a customer disturbance in the cabin," though the airline did not elaborate on the passenger's actions.

Regan was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxication, resisting arrest and assaulting an arresting officer.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The JetBlue flight continued on to New York “minutes” after Regan was removed, KUTV reported.