Plane makes emergency landing over poison concerns after passengers start ‘turning green,’ ‘suffocating’

A flight to Dubai made an emergency landing in Volgograd, Russia, an hour after takeoff amid fears that passengers had been poisoned, The Sun reported.

The Ural Airlines flight U6-893 reportedly left from Moscow Saturday carrying 150 passengers. Just over a half an hour after the flight took off, some on board started reporting feeling ill.

Several passengers started to “turn green” and complain they were “suffocating” while the illness made its way through rows 21 and 26 in the economy cabin, The Sun reported.

One passenger, Ilya Brinder, told TV360 that the sick passengers had “greatly dilated pupils.”

“All of them had greatly dilated pupils. They were suffocating. The flight attendants were in panic, and the aircraft captain decided to make an emergency landing in Volgograd.”

A female passenger who deplaned in Volgograd told The Sun, “I was woken by a young woman screaming for assistance. She yelled and screamed 'Help, help!' because her husband felt ill. He was feeling really bad. He was suffocating and he couldn't breathe in.”

“His face went the color green. Then a panic swept through the plane,” she continued.

The pilot demanded an emergency landing about an hour and 25 minutes into the flight.

According to an airport official, ambulances met the plane upon landing and at least two people were taken to the hospital. Several others were reviewed by paramedics.

The condition of the passengers admitted to the hospital has not been reported.

The plane was thoroughly checked before being cleared and boarded again. The flight departed again for Dubai two and a half hours after the emergency landing.

Passengers were given treatment for symptoms before returning to the plane, which landed safely in Dubai at 3:23 a.m.

There has been no official explanation for what caused the symptoms on board, though some have reported the possibility of it being food poisoning related.

Ural Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.