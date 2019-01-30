Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect’s cellphone examined by authorities

Information stored in Jayme Closs’ alleged kidnapper Jake Patterson’s cellphone has been examined by authorities as they continue to piece together the timeline of the 21-year-old’s actions that led to the 13-year-old being held captive for 88 days following her parents’ murders.

Authorities were examining a contact list, a log of incoming and outgoing calls, texts and other messages and social media communications found on Patterson’s cellphone that could be used to “determine the chronological context" of what happened that led to Jayme’s abduction, court documents filed Tuesday stated.

The FBI’s evidence response team located the cellphone in the front seat of Patterson’s red Ford Taurus. The vehicle was taped up and taken to a secure evidence garage.

NO NEW CHARGES FOR JAYME CLOSS KIDNAPPING SUSPECT, WISCONSIN PROSECUTOR SAYS

Authorities were also seeking emails that were sent to or from the cellphone, evidence that would tell them where the phone was during their months-long investigation, and any pictures or videos on the device. Details of the information found on the cellphone were not released.

Patterson is accused of killing Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at their Barron, Wisconsin, home and holding Jayme captive at his remote cabin in Gordon for 88 days. The teen eventually escaped earlier this month while Patterson wasn’t home.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody shortly after Jayme’s escape. He later told investigators he decided to kidnap Jayme after randomly seeing her get on a school bus one day, a moment when he said “he knew that was the girl he was going to take.”

JAYME CLOSS WILL RECEIVE AT LEAST $25G IN REWARD MONEY DUE TO HER ‘BRAVERY AND STRENGTH’

Patterson, who told cops he had never contacted Jayme on any social media sites, confessed to killing Jayme’s parents and abducting the teen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patterson was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and armed burglary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.