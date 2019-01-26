No new charges for Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect, Wisconsin prosecutor says

A Wisconsin prosecutor said Friday that he has no plans "in the immediate future" to file additional charges against the man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

The suspect, Jake Patterson, 21, has already been charged with kidnapping and homicide in an attack at the Closs family home in Barron County. Patterson is accused of fatally shooting the parents, then taking the 13-year-old girl to his cabin in Gordon, a township of 645 people in thickly forested Douglas County, according to a criminal complaint.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf said in a statement that he considered several factors in making his decision, including "the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns."

But Fruehauf noted he retains the authority to file charges later if he chooses.

Authorities say Jayme was held for 88 days in the cabin before escaping Jan. 11 and receiving help from nearby residents who called police.

Patterson was arrested soon afterward. Authorities say he had left the cabin temporarily and was arrested while apparently trying to track down the girl after she escaped.

Fruehauf's announcement is significant because it could mean that details of any abuse Jayme may have suffered while in captivity may be kept private.

The 12-page criminal complaint said Patterson told investigators he saw Jayme getting on a school bus near her home and decided to abduct her.

The complaint said Patterson went to the Closs home Oct. 15 with the intent to abduct Jayme and with plans to kill if necessary.

He allegedly told authorities he shot Jayme's father, James Closs, through the front door, then went inside and found Jayme and her mother. He shot Denise Closs, then dragged Jayme to a car, the complaint said.