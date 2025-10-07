James Comey to be arraigned in federal court and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. James Comey to be arraigned in federal court after being indicted

2. Texas National Guard deploys 200 troops to Illinois

3. Key lawmaker threatens to flip vote as White House calls to end shutdown

MAJOR HEADLINES

SHUTDOWN SURGE – Senate GOP breaks Democrat 'blockade' with massive confirmation of Trump picks. Continue reading …

LOCKED IN LA – Mexican Mafia 'command structure' toppled as FBI swoops in on violent California gang. Continue reading …

TRIAL TACTICS – Legal expert unpacks defense challenges, why evidence secrecy could be crucial in Charlie Kirk case. Continue reading …

‘HOW DARE YOU’ – Bondi blasts senator over military record claim during fiery exchange. Continue reading …

'TRYING MY BEST' – Country star 'scared' after anti-Trump song ignites social media firestorm. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POLITICAL MUSCLE – Trump's endorsement powers candidate to victory in heated race. Continue reading …

COZY CONNECTIONS – Mamdani hands big check to radical group boasting about infiltrating his campaign. Continue reading …

SAFETY NET – White House blames Dems for potential WIC lapse, announces ‘creative solution.' Continue reading …

STRUCK DOWN – Supreme Court skeptical of 'conversion therapy' law banning treatment for LGBTQ+ youth. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

POWER PLAYS – Trump drives shutdown coverage, but leaderless Dems break through on healthcare. Continue reading …

BURIED SCANDAL – Liberal media downplays Dem Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones' texts fantasizing murder of GOP lawmaker. Continue reading …

'TRIGGERED' – University official warns student over Trump hat worn during Charlie Kirk tribute. Continue reading …

HOLY SILENCE – Pope Leo rebuffs reporter's question about troops in his hometown. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARK PEAKE – Virginia Democrats have a violence problem. Continue reading …

BAY BUCHANAN – Housing costs are crushing families – here’s the way out. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

'WE WILL WIN' – Netanyahu, on 2-year mark of Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, vows to bring hostages home. Continue reading …

HEALTH STRUGGLE – Dolly Parton's sister asks fans to pray for country star amid health challenges. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on farmers' feats and brilliant baseball. Take the quiz here …

DUGOUT SECRETS – Mysterious wooden canoe found after Hurricane Ian still baffles experts three years later. Continue reading …

TREASURE FOUND – Coins discovered off coast of Florida in remarkable haul. See video …

WATCH

KASH PATEL – We're just warming up in investigation of alleged tracking of GOP senators. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The Bidens need to pay for turning entire agencies into political tools. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a deep dive into how global attitudes toward Israel have shifted two years after the Hamas attacks. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













