White House blames Dems for potential WIC lapse, announces 'creative solution' to keep program running

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has authorized a plan to use tariff revenue to keep the WIC nutrition program running during the government shutdown, vowing the administration "will not allow mothers and children to go hungry."

In a post on X, Leavitt accused Democrats of "cruelly voting to shut down the government," saying their actions forced the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, to run out of funds this week.

Leavitt added that Trump had directed officials to tap Section 232 tariff revenue to sustain WIC.

The White House confirmed to Fox News that the plan is a short-term "creative solution" developed by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

TRUMP’S WEEK IN REVIEW: SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWNS AND ARMED CARTEL CONFLICT

"The Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats' political games," Leavitt said in a statement.

How much tariff money will be used has not yet been disclosed, but the infusion is expected to cover costs "for the foreseeable future." The program had been projected to exhaust its funds within weeks.

WIC provides vouchers for healthy food, breastfeeding assistance and nutrition education to roughly 6 million low-income women and children nationwide.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS FEDERAL LAYOFFS COULD HIT 'THOUSANDS' AHEAD OF TRUMP, VOUGHT MEETING

The federal government spent more than $7 billion on the program during fiscal 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Democrats have criticized Republicans in past budget fights over WIC eligibility and funding levels, while Republicans blame Democrat resistance to spending restraints for fueling the current shutdown.

The White House has not said how long tariff funds will last or whether another infusion would be needed if Congress remains deadlocked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An official described the transfer to Axios as a temporary fix to protect vulnerable families while negotiations continue.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s/FOX Business' request for comment.