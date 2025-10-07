Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi accuses Sen. Blumenthal of lying about military service during heated hearing

Bondi fired back after the Connecticut Democrat questioned her about former law firm's lobbying activities

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Bondi accuses Blumenthal of lying about military record in heated exchange Video

Bondi accuses Blumenthal of lying about military record in heated exchange

Attorney General Pam Bondi was being questioned during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi got into a heated exchange Tuesday with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., accusing him of lying about his military record after he questioned her about the lobbying activities of her former law firm.

The confrontation took place during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing when Blumenthal asked Bondi about a merger involving her former firm, Ballard Partners.

"In the merger that took place involving American Express GBT (Global Business Travel), I understand that Brian Ballard, a longtime backer and head of the law firm where you worked, was instrumental in lobbying the Justice Department to drop that lawsuit. … What conversations did you have with Mr. Ballard?" Blumenthal asked.

TRUMP HOUNDS BONDI TO PROSECUTE ADVERSARIES IN NOW-DELETED SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 'THEY'RE ALL GUILTY AS HELL'

Attorney General Pam Bondi at a Senate hearing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Bondi fired back, accusing Blumenthal of lying about his military record.

"Sen. Blumenthal, I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service. You lied — you admitted you lied to be elected a U.S. senator," she said, speaking over the senator.

"How dare you? I’m a career prosecutor. Don’t you ever challenge my integrity," she added. "Do not question my ability to be fair and impartial as attorney general, or anything regarding my former firm, Ballard Partners."

BOSTON’S WU FIRES BACK AT BONDI, CITING REVOLUTION, AS OTHER CITIES SLAM FEDS OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ WARNINGS

Trump's attorney general nominee Pam Bondi and Sen. Richard Blumenthal

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., clashed Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing in which she accused him of lying about his military record.  (Getty Images)

Blumenthal has previously said he "misspoke" about serving in Vietnam, saying in 2010 that some of his past remarks were inaccurate.

"On a few occasions, I have misspoken about my service, and I regret that and take full responsibility," Blumenthal said at the time. He described those remarks as "absolutely unintentional" and said the mistake occurred only a few times out of "hundreds" of speeches he has given.

Blumenthal said he remains proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi is sworn in before a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unlike many of my peers, I chose to join the military and serve my country," he said. "I will not allow anyone to take a few misplaced words and impugn my record of service."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue