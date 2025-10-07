Pam Bondi accuses Sen. Blumenthal of lying about military service during heated hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi got into a heated exchange Tuesday with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., accusing him of lying about his military record after he questioned her about the lobbying activities of her former law firm.

The confrontation took place during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing when Blumenthal asked Bondi about a merger involving her former firm, Ballard Partners.

"In the merger that took place involving American Express GBT (Global Business Travel), I understand that Brian Ballard, a longtime backer and head of the law firm where you worked, was instrumental in lobbying the Justice Department to drop that lawsuit. … What conversations did you have with Mr. Ballard?" Blumenthal asked.

Bondi fired back, accusing Blumenthal of lying about his military record.

"Sen. Blumenthal, I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service. You lied — you admitted you lied to be elected a U.S. senator," she said, speaking over the senator.

"How dare you? I’m a career prosecutor. Don’t you ever challenge my integrity," she added. "Do not question my ability to be fair and impartial as attorney general, or anything regarding my former firm, Ballard Partners."

Blumenthal has previously said he "misspoke" about serving in Vietnam, saying in 2010 that some of his past remarks were inaccurate.

"On a few occasions, I have misspoken about my service, and I regret that and take full responsibility," Blumenthal said at the time. He described those remarks as "absolutely unintentional" and said the mistake occurred only a few times out of "hundreds" of speeches he has given.

Blumenthal said he remains proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

"Unlike many of my peers, I chose to join the military and serve my country," he said. "I will not allow anyone to take a few misplaced words and impugn my record of service."