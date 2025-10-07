Dolly Parton's sister asks world to pray for country star after health challenges force concert postponements

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, asked for prayers for the country star Tuesday, a week after the singer announced she would have to postpone concerts at her Las Vegas residency due to medical procedures.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida wrote in a Facebook post. "Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately."

Freida added that she truly believes in the "power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Parton for comment.

DOLLY PARTON UNABLE TO WRITE NEW SONGS AFTER LOSING HUSBAND OF NEARLY 60 YEARS

On Sept. 28, the "Jolene" singer told fans she would need to postpone the concerts for her Las Vegas residency in a social media post.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Parton shared online. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

Parton was scheduled to perform in Sin City at the end of the year, with six performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

SYDNEY SWEENEY’S DOLLY PARTON-INSPIRED WESTERN WILL BENEFIT FROM AD BACKLASH: EXPERT

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon," Parton continued. "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."

Parton continued, "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say," Parton added. "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

The "9 to 5" musician believed: "He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "I Will Always Love You" writer shared that the shows would be rescheduled for September of next year.

Earlier in September, Parton also missed an event at Dollywood marking the opening of a new roller coaster.

"Hello Dollywood! It’s me," the 79-year-old told parkgoers in a video. "I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem."

She explained that she had a kidney stone that had caused an infection, "and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.’"

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit," she added. "I was looking so forward to it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parton lost her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, 82, in March after the couple had been married for nearly 60 years.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.