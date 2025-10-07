Country singer Zach Bryan releases statement on controversial song, insisting 'I love this country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Zach Bryan released a statement on Tuesday insisting that he did not intend his new song to cause controversy after it went viral over the past few days.

On his Instagram account, Bryan previewed a new song titled "Bad News" that appeared to lament the policies and general spirit of America under President Donald Trump.

The song included lyrics such as, "My friends are all degenerates, but they’re all I got, the generational story of dropping the plot. I heard the cops came, Cocky motherf-----s, ain’t they?" and, "And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone, Kids are all scared and all alone."

The song continued, "The bar stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling, the middle fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing. Got some bad news. The fading of the red, white, and blue."

In a statement posted on an Instagram Story, Bryan wrote that "Bad News" was written months ago and that people need the "full context" of the song.

"This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media," Bryan said. "This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back."

He continued, "I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a--hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else. To see how much s--- it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared. Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American. To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I’m trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes."

Hours later, he posted an additional statement expressing heartbreak over being scrutinized for the last few months.

"The last few months of my life I’ve been scrutinized by more people than I ever thought possible. I feel like I’ve tried my hardest in so many ways and it’s so had to see where my bearings even are anymore. Been falling off a cliff while trying to grow wings at the same time," Bryan wrote. "I am SO proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely and converse amongst each other without getting doxxed or accosted on the internet or worse; the violence and heartbreak we’ve faced in the last few months! God speed ol sons I’m out!"

Bryan, who has a history of being at odds with law enforcement, is known for his liberal commentary.

