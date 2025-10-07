Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

Texas National Guard deploys 200 troops to Illinois for federal protection mission amid protests

Pentagon confirms 60-day mission to Illinois as Chicago mayor calls operation 'illegal and unconstitutional'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Patrick McGovern Fox News
close
National Guard troops arrive in Illinois despite opposition from city leadership Video

National Guard troops arrive in Illinois despite opposition from city leadership

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on the arrival of federal troops in Chicago and the alleged ‘murder for hire’ on a Border Patrol official on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday to protect federal personnel and property amid anti-immigration protests, the Pentagon confirmed.

A Pentagon official said 200 guardsmen were mobilized for an initial 60-day period.

Troops arrived in Illinois "in support of the Federal Protection Mission to protect federal functions, personnel, and property," according to a Pentagon statement.

PRITZKER SUES TRUMP TO BLOCK NATIONAL GUARD ACTION IN ILLINOIS

Person being arrested near ICE facility in Broadview, Ill.

Law enforcement detains a protester near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (AP/Erin Hooley)

About a dozen people have been arrested near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, where anti-immigration crowds have been gathering for days.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Saturday that additional special operations personnel would be deployed to Illinois after federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars.

PRITZKER SAYS TRUMP ORDERING 400 MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD TO ILLINOIS, OREGON AND OTHER LOCATIONS

Fox News cameras captured footage Tuesday afternoon outside the Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood, just south of Joliet, showing several National Guard troops on site.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted to X, noting service members are "on the ground and ready to go."

"They are putting America first by ensuring that the federal government can safely enforce federal law," Abbott wrote.

A federal agent sits in a vehicle outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Broadview, Ill.

A federal agent sits in a vehicle outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reiterated on Tuesday he believes the deployment is "illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong."

In an executive order signed Monday, Johnson created "ICE-free zones," prohibiting federal immigration agents from using city-owned property for immigration enforcement operations.

"The Trump administration must end the war on Chicago," Johnson said during a news conference Monday. "The Trump administration must end this war against Americans. The Trump administration must end its attempt to dismantle our democracy."

HUNDREDS OF FEDERAL AGENTS IN CHICAGO CARRY OUT OPERATION TARGETING SUSPECTED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS

Federal law enforcement rides on vehicle in Broadview, Ill.

Federal law enforcement arrive near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (AP/Erin Hooley)

The Coalition Against the Trump Agenda (CATA), a Chicago-based activist group, planned an emergency protest in downtown Chicago set for Wednesday afternoon.

Hatem Abudayyeh, National Chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) and a spokesperson for CATA, told Fox News Digital the group "stand[s] united in fighting back against [President Donald] Trump’s racist and white supremacist attacks on our communities."

"The Guard has been sent to join ICE in wreaking havoc and terrorizing our neighborhoods, because Chicagoans don't back down from bullies like Trump," Abudayyeh wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our communities here—especially Mexicanos, Centroamericanos, and Black people—are organizing, resisting, and mobilizing in massive numbers for protests, community education and Know Your Rights presentations, and rapid response teams (led by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights [ICIRR]) that defend our immigrant neighbors directly from ICE. We will continue to resist together, unified across race and class and nationality, and they will never break us down!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue