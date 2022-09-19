Jailed Florida millionaire enters not guilty plea for alleged drugging and rape of teen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Florida millionaire pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he used chloroform to repeatedly drug a teen girl and rape her nearly three decades ago after his son turned over a sick video of the alleged assault.

Louis Bianculli, 76, wearing a jail-issued beige jumpsuit, briefly appeared in Broward County Circuit Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of sexual battery.

He was already out on a $333,000 bond for a pending 2015 case in which he’s accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of six years.

Bianculli, who inherited $30 million from his parents, was arrested Sept. 9 on the latest case and is being held without bond at the Main Jail Bureau in downtown Fort Lauderdale, records show.

The victim, then 17, worked for Bianculli, then 49, at a pet shop in Hollywood, Florida, in March 1995, when she said she was first assaulted. He invited her back to his sprawling $2.4 million home near the Lauderdale Yacht Club.

After they chatted for a bit, Bianculli allegedly retrieved a mask, filled it with liquid and told her to breathe it in, according to a police report. "I knew what was going on, but I didn’t," she said. "It’s like I was seeing everything from a totally different perspective."

He allegedly had sex with her as she came in and out of consciousness before she threw up.

It happened again a week later and on April 15, she told officials.

The next month, she reported the disturbing attacks to police. A detective contacted Bianculli, and he allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim once knowing that she was underage, according to police records.

But there was no arrest and the investigation stalled until 2017, when Bianculli’s son turned over a VHS tape of the alleged assaults to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

"I feel stupid," she allegedly said in the footage. "I can’t respond to anything." She also told him she couldn’t move her arms before she faded out, according to the police report. He can be seen in the footage manipulating her unresponsive body before assaulting her.

"The video was very graphic, and it clearly depicted a victim who was incapacitated," the report says. "The defendant checks on the victim to ensure she was alive. Other times, she is completely lifeless, and it is difficult to ascertain if she is even breathing."

In Bianculli’s 2015 case, he’s accused of two counts of sexual battery for similar conduct involving an underage girl from 2005 to 2011, court records show.

"The abuse involved fondling, digital penetration, the use of chloroform, needles and other unusual acts," according to court papers. The victim also has a pending lawsuit against Bianculli.

If convicted, Bianculli faces up to life in prison.

His defense lawyer didn't immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Broward County State Attorney's Office said they do not comment on pending cases.