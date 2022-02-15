San Francisco DA alleges police used woman’s rape kit DNA to arrest her for suspected crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has alleged that the city police department used DNA from a woman’s years-old rape kit to arrest her as a suspect in a recent property crime.

Boudin on Monday announced that he learned that the police crime lab had used a database that contains DNA profiles from sexual assault victims, saying that the alleged practice could discourage victims of sexual assault from coming forward, KTVU reported.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCALS REACT TO MASK MANDATES ENDING: ‘WE CAN’T BE MASKED UP FOREVER'

"I am disturbed that victims who have the courage to undergo an invasive examination to help identify their perpetrators are being treated like criminals rather than supported as crime victims," Boudin said in a statement to SFGATE.

Attorney Mary Alexander, who specializes in sexual assault cases, told KTVU that the alleged practice could "have a chilling effect on women coming forward."

"It is potentially, an illegal search and seizure, and using her DNA in an improper manner," Alexander told the station. "So I think it’s of grave concern that this kind of thing is happening."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement to media outlets that he's ordered an investigation into the allegations and will end the practice if true.

"We must never create disincentives for crime victims to cooperate with police, and if it’s true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by SFPD to identify and apprehend that person as a suspect in another crime, I’m committed to ending the practice," Scott said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the district attorney's office and the San Francisco Police Department but did not immediately hear back.