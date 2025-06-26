Israel, Iran and US agree on Trump's Iran strikes and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Israel, Iran and US agree on Trump's Iran strikes

2. Republican exposes AOC's suburban upbringing after heated exchange with Trump

3. 'Work husband' of Jill Biden runs from questions about Biden's cognitive decline

MAJOR HEADLINES

POTENTIAL PITFALLS – Diddy prosecution’s move could ‘damage’ credibility with jury. Continue reading …

TRUTH BURIED – Jury foreman in Karen Read trial urges FBI to review John O'Keefe's death. Continue reading …

MURDER MYSTERY – Breadcrumb trail leads authorities in mom’s slaying hundreds of miles away. Continue reading …

NEW BEGINNINGS – Bezos, Sanchez’s past relationships shape journey to high-profile Italian wedding. Continue reading …

RED FLAG – Carville sounds alarm on far-left candidate who defeated Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

RADICAL INTIMIDATION – Republican lawmaker's office evacuated after pro-abortion activists send chilling threats. Continue reading …

EMOTIONAL MESSAGE – Ukrainian reporter's emotional exchange with Trump sparks powerful moment. Continue reading …

LASTING IMPACT – Legalized same-sex marriage turns 10 after landmark Supreme Court decision. Continue reading …

FAR-LEFT AGENDA – Former NYC mayor dismisses fears over Bernie-backed socialist's primary victory. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BLEEDING HEART BRIGADE – MSNBC host 'gutted' over Trump deporting alleged gang members. Continue reading …

ART OF THE DEAL – Trump and Paramount presented with major settlement proposal to end lawsuit. Continue reading …

'REAL CONVERSATIONS' – Second Lady Usha Vance discusses raising children in an interfaith household. Continue reading …

FAKE NEWS EXPOSED – Trump blasts 'disgusting' CNN and NYT for 'phony story' about Iran strikes. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump's Iran strike and Trump's Doctrine. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – New York's socialist nightmare is just beginning but there's still a way out. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HOT TOPIC – The fiery secret to a longer life might be hiding in your spice rack. Continue reading …

CHEMISTRY CLUES – Ear wax could offer clues of early Parkinson's disease. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on beachside bars and coaster creations. Take the quiz here …

FIRST OF ITS KIND – Recently discovered ancient coffin reveals who won mythical drinking contest. Continue reading …

SPECIAL DELIVERY – Beachgoers receive their favorite fast food by inflatable boat. See video …

WATCH

GOV. RON DESANTIS – Zohran Mamdani will dig a hole even deeper for New Yorkers. See video …

CHARLIE HURT – CNN reporter is a moron for publicizing classified Iranian damage assessment. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.