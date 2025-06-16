Archaeologists unearth Ancient Roman sarcophagus depicting rowdy drinking contest: 'Unusual perspective'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli archaeologists recently uncovered an ancient sarcophagus depicting a scene familiar to many today: a drinking game.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the discovery in a Facebook post on June 9.

The Roman sarcophagus, or coffin, was found at an archaeological site within the ancient capital city of Caesarea. The discovery is the first of its kind in Israel.

The marble sarcophagus illustrates a drinking scene between Dionysus, the god of wine, and Hercules.

Pictures from the site show archaeologists beaming next to the discovery, which the IAA described as "spectacular."

"In the center we see Dionysus, the god of wine, and around him a lively retinue of a host of mythological characters such as Maenads (female followers of Dionysus), satyrs, Hermes, Pan, lions and tigers," the IAA's statement read.

Archaeologists were unsure of what the entire scene depicted until the sarcophagus was handed over to the IAA's conservation team — who assembled the fragments.

"Thanks to the restoration, the scenes have been fully revealed," the IAA said.

IAA archaeologists likened the discovery to "a scene out of a movie."

"We began removing the soft, light sand of the dune, when suddenly the tip of a marble object popped up," archaeologists Nohar Shahar and Shani Amit were quoted as saying.

"The entire excavation team stood around excitedly, and as we cleared more sand, we couldn't believe what we were seeing – parts of a sarcophagus, upon which figures were carved: gods, animals, and trees."

"This sarcophagus offers an unusual perspective of the idea of death – not as an end, but as the beginning of a new path."

The pair added, "Each uncovered fragment was more impressive than the one before … [including] an entire intact side of the sarcophagus, which was buried in the sand, was uncovered."

So who won the drinking contest?

Israeli officials revealed the answer — which is fairly unsurprising.

"Hercules' condition, depicted on the sarcophagus as someone who is no longer able to stand, points to the obvious answer: Dionysus," Shahar said.

Shahar also noted that this was the first time that a Dionysus-Hercules drinking scene was found on a burial coffin in Israel.

"While processions of the wine god Dionysus are a familiar motif in 2nd and 3rd centuries CE sarcophagi, this particular drinking contest scene … is known to us here primarily in mosaics," the historian said.

"In this case, it seems that the figures are not only celebrating – they are in fact accompanying the dead on his last journey, when drinking and dancing are transformed into a symbol of liberation and transition to life in the next world."

She added, "This sarcophagus offers an unusual perspective of the idea of death – not as an end, but as the beginning of a new path."

IAA director Eli Escusido also said the sarcophagus reflects ancient Roman perceptions of life and faith.

It will be available for public viewing in the future.

"The sarcophagus is undergoing a meticulous conservation process, which upon completion will enable it to be presented to the general public as part of our commitment to making the country's past heritage accessible," the official said.