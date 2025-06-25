Karen Read trial jury foreman calls on FBI to investigate Boston police officer's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The jury foreman in the Karen Read retrial called on the FBI to take its own look into the death of Boston Police Department officer John O'Keefe.

Jurors on June 18 found Read not guilty of second-degree murder , but found her guilty of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater.

Juror No. 1 told the Boston Herald that the FBI should do its own investigation into O'Keefe's death.

"There are so many holes that need to be filled," Juror No. 1 said. "Now that the FBI knows Karen Read is not a suspect, something happened, and multiple jurors feel that way."

The juror, who asked to remain anonymous, said the FBI should "get justice for John O’Keefe."

"No one local should be involved in the investigation," the juror said. "It was lazy police work… and we should start some type of investigation of what went on in that house."

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan, following the verdict, requested Read be sentenced to one year of probation and enrollment in the 24D outpatient program, which is routine for a first drunken driving offense.

The not guilty verdict on the top charge of second-degree murder came following nearly a month of testimony and four days of jury deliberation. Prosecutors accused Read of killing O'Keefe, her boyfriend, on Jan. 29, 2022, while she was driving her car drunk during a blizzard.

O'Keefe's body was found lying in the snow during the early morning hours of Jan. 29. Kerry Roberts and Jennifer McCabe testified against Read, saying she was panicked when she called them on Jan. 29 to tell them that O'Keefe was missing.

In court, McCabe alleged that Read repeatedly said, "I hit him" on the morning that O'Keefe went missing. Timothy Nuttall, a paramedic, said he overheard Read saying "I hit him" three times.

According to witnesses, Read and O'Keefe were out drinking on the night of Jan. 28 with friends, including McCabe. The couple was invited to an after-party at Brian Albert's house, but they didn't attend.

Read's defense team maintained during the trial that Read never hit O'Keefe, instead blaming his injuries on an altercation with other men at the after-party.

According to witnesses who testified in court, while Read's car was outside Albert's house, she and O'Keefe weren't seen at the after-party. Read told reporters that she saw O'Keefe enter the house prior to her driving away.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.