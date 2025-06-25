Expand / Collapse search
US

Karen Read trial jury foreman calls on FBI to investigate Boston police officer's death

Karen Read found not guilty of murder after what juror called 'lazy police work' in investigation of boyfriend's death

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Karen Read's attorneys weigh in on John O'Keefe's death: 'Somebody is still out there' Video

Karen Read's attorneys weigh in on John O'Keefe's death: 'Somebody is still out there'

Defense attorneys for Karen Read, David Yannetti and Robert Alessi, speak with reporters after she was found not guilty of murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston cop John O'Keefe. (Courtesy of WFXT)

The jury foreman in the Karen Read retrial called on the FBI to take its own look into the death of Boston Police Department officer John O'Keefe.

Jurors on June 18 found Read not guilty of second-degree murder, but found her guilty of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater.

Juror No. 1 told the Boston Herald that the FBI should do its own investigation into O'Keefe's death.

"There are so many holes that need to be filled," Juror No. 1 said. "Now that the FBI knows Karen Read is not a suspect, something happened, and multiple jurors feel that way."

Karen Read in court after being found not guilty.

Karen Read hugs lawyer Alan Jackson after a not guilty verdict of second-degree murder is read in Norfolk Superior Court, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

The juror, who asked to remain anonymous, said the FBI should "get justice for John O’Keefe."

"No one local should be involved in the investigation," the juror said. "It was lazy police work… and we should start some type of investigation of what went on in that house."

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan, following the verdict, requested Read be sentenced to one year of probation and enrollment in the 24D outpatient program, which is routine for a first drunken driving offense.

Karen Read signs to fans as she exits court

Karen Read waves to supporters as she leaves Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

The not guilty verdict on the top charge of second-degree murder came following nearly a month of testimony and four days of jury deliberation. Prosecutors accused Read of killing O'Keefe, her boyfriend, on Jan. 29, 2022, while she was driving her car drunk during a blizzard.

O'Keefe's body was found lying in the snow during the early morning hours of Jan. 29. Kerry Roberts and Jennifer McCabe testified against Read, saying she was panicked when she called them on Jan. 29 to tell them that O'Keefe was missing.

In court, McCabe alleged that Read repeatedly said, "I hit him" on the morning that O'Keefe went missing. Timothy Nuttall, a paramedic, said he overheard Read saying "I hit him" three times.

According to witnesses, Read and O'Keefe were out drinking on the night of Jan. 28 with friends, including McCabe. The couple was invited to an after-party at Brian Albert's house, but they didn't attend.

Karen Read greets supporters.

Karen Read speaks to a supporter as she and her legal team leave the Dedham, Massachusetts, courthouse, Friday, June 13, 2025. (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo)

Read's defense team maintained during the trial that Read never hit O'Keefe, instead blaming his injuries on an altercation with other men at the after-party.

Karen Read emerges from court after being found not guilty

Karen Read exits Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

According to witnesses who testified in court, while Read's car was outside Albert's house, she and O'Keefe weren't seen at the after-party. Read told reporters that she saw O'Keefe enter the house prior to her driving away.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

