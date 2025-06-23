The fiery secret to a longer life might be hiding in your spice rack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Is spicy food healthy for you?

Spicy foods can help with weight control, plus reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, studies have shown — and consuming more spices may also contribute to a longer lifespan.

Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., a food scientist with Mendocino Food Consulting, spoke to Fox News Digital about the benefits of spice and how to incorporate more heat into your diet.

The California-based expert cited studies that uncovered the ability of capsaicin — found in chili peppers — to alter mice's microbiomes by boosting beneficial bacteria while diminishing harmful bacteria.

"This, in turn, results in a greater release of an amino acid called tryptophan, which these beneficial bacteria produce," he said.

"Tryptophan is an important precursor to neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which [are] involved in mood, sleep and digestion."

Capsaicin, the compound that causes heat in peppers, can also provide "serious benefits" when consumed at a low daily dose of 0.01%, the food scientist said.

"A good quality hot sauce should add both flavor and heat and blend well with the flavors of the dish."

"That's just enough heat to taste, but not so much to overwhelm your stomach," Le noted.

What dishes taste best with spice? Le suggested meat-forward savory dishes, including stews, chilis, roast chicken and tacos.

"A good quality hot sauce should add both flavor and heat and blend well with the flavors of the dish," he advised.

For those who are completely unaccustomed to spice, Le suggested pickled pepperoncinis as an easy introduction to hotter foods.

"They're mild, a bit acidic and pack bold flavor without leaving you with a heavy residue of spice that you need to rinse out with milk," Le said.

"From there, you can venture into poblano, serrano or jalapeño peppers. These are great seared to tone down the heat, but still lend delicious flavor to a dish."

The peppers that pack a serious punch include scotch bonnets, habaneros, ghost peppers and Carolina reapers, which are "not for the faint of heart," Le said.

"Carolina reapers in particular have been bred with heat in mind and are some of the hottest peppers in the world," he warned.

Fox News Digital also spoke with Ken Grey, an advanced practitioner (AP) and doctor of Oriental medicine (DOM).

Grey of Jupiter, Florida, follows Eastern medicine practices and believes that spicy food has a direct impact on the small intestine and heart.

"Foods that are naturally hot or spicy can help increase circulation and metabolism, thereby assisting with removing qi [energy] and blood flow blockages, improving heart health and digestion, while aiding in weight loss," Grey said.

"Some helpful foods in this category are chili peppers, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, garlic and ginger."

Grey also advised home cooks to pay attention to the Scoville scale, which measures how hot peppers are.

Bell peppers typically clock 0 Scoville heat units (SHU) while jalapeños can be as high as 8000 SHUs, Grey said.

Grey did note that "balance is key."

"Hotter spices and peppers should be taken in moderation so as not to swing the pendulum too far in one direction."

How do you know if you've eaten too much spice? Grey said if you overdo it, you may suffer from dry cough, heartburn and acid reflux, as well as stomach pain and cramping. Gastritis, diarrhea and headaches are also symptoms.

Modern studies aren't the only source of wisdom about the health benefits of spice, said Grey. He pointed to "thousands of years of culinary evolution."

"In Mexico and Guatemala, it is the magic of the chili pepper that unlocks iron found in their corn-rich diets," the expert said.

"Throughout Asia and many cultures, it is the chili peppers and spices that are used for [their] anti-microbial properties, which help to kill parasites."