IRS agents: Public testimony would put their lives in danger

IRS officials facing a tea party lawsuit over alleged targeting say their lives would be in danger if they testify publicly.

The federal lawsuit in Cincinnati is one of several filed against the IRS over its handling of applications for tax-exempt status from conservative groups.

Lois Lerner and Holly Paz have indicated in court filings they received death threats and have been harassed after the allegations of anti-conservative bias surfaced in 2013.

An attorney says evidence filed under seal shows making their testimony public would put them in "serious jeopardy."

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that an attorney for the tea party groups says the public should know what happened. A judge will hear arguments May 19.

Lerner, a former head of an IRS division, resigned. Paz was reassigned.

