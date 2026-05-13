Iranian sleeper cells pose World Cup threat, former FBI agent warns, urges Trump to send stark warning

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A former FBI agent is urging President Trump to send a stark warning to Iran ahead of the World Cup, saying that the country's sleeper cells could pose a threat to the global sporting event.

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in June, former Navy SEAL and FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam urged Trump to send Iran a message: back off or face the consequences.

"I would hope that the president makes it known before this occurs, that if Iran does anything during these World Cup events, that it's going to be not just a retaliatory strike, but that would be the end of any talks and that he will lay waste to everything and anything that is the Iranian regime if that occurs," Gilliam said.

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Gilliam also made a provocative suggestion how Trump should send a warning message to Iran.

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"I think if the president did that, and he showed that he was very serious, gave some sign, dropped a MOAB in the middle of nowhere in Iran and said, 'this is what's going to occur if you if you touch anyone in the United States.' ... This is what's coming to you," Gilliam said. "A MOAB, that's the largest non-nuclear conventional bomb in the world in history. And you can drop that somewhere and make a dramatic impact if the president was to show force like Iran does."

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"They play diplomat, but they understand force, and so I would recommend that the president examine possibilities like that and that he makes it known that 'you do anything here, then that's it,'" he added.

Gilliam said that there are already sleeper cells in the U.S. The question is whether they will be activated to carry out an attack during the World Cup.

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"The probability may vary, so the numbers game, is it 100% guaranteed, is it 50% guaranteed? That's always a game that you really don't want to play," he said. "All of these things are going to play into the fact that sleeper cells have always been, for any of these events in the United States and around the world, have always been a possibility."

His warning comes at a time when negotiations between the U.S. and Iran appear to be breaking down, with Trump responding "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" to Iran's recent response to a U.S. ceasefire proposal.

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The president addressed the Iranian sleeper cell threat in early March, pushing blame onto former President Biden for letting them into the country.

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"I have been (briefed), and a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border," Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy. "But we know where most of them are. We've got our eye on all of them."

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$625 million is being distributed to secure the World Cup after being passed by Congress and signed by Trump, which is being directed to law enforcement agencies to cover overtime costs.

In total, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent nearly $900 million toward securing the World Cup, according to a news release from the agency.

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The World Cup starts on June 11 and runs through July 19 and the United States will host 78 World Cup matches, while Mexico and Canada will host the rest.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.