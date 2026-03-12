Trump says Iran’s World Cup participation may not be ‘appropriate,’ while adding men’s team is still ‘welcome’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remained in doubt this week after the country's sports minister reportedly threatened to pull the men’s soccer team from the tournament largely taking place in the United States this summer.

Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali reportedly told state television this week that it's "not possible" for the country to take part in the highly-anticipated tournament after the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed amid the U.S. and Israeli joint military operations against Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

President Donald Trump has spoken about Iran's status for the World Cup previously, but suggested Thursday that while the men's squad is "welcome" to compete in the U.S. after qualifying, it might not be "appropriate."

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social post on Thursday.

Iran is slated to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15. It is also scheduled to face Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Last week, Trump said "I really don’t care" if Iran takes part in the 48-nation tournament.

On Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said President Donald Trump "reiterated" to him that Iran’s men’s national soccer team would be "welcome to compete" at this summer's World Cup.

Infantino shared the details of his conversation with the president in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday. "This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days."

Infantino also acknowledged that Iran has met all requirements to qualify for the tournament.

"We also discussed the current situation in Iran and the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," he said. "During those talks, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States."

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The geopolitical crisis has also cast uncertainty over the Iranian women's national soccer team.

Earlier this week, Australia granted asylum to five members of the women's team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the Iran war began, a government minister confirmed.

The team drew speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn’t sing the Iranian anthem before their match against South Korea on March 2.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

