Iowa
Published

Iowa teen who killed his parents to 'take charge of his life' sentenced to life in prison

IA teen stabbed his parents, used an ax on his mother when he realized she was still alive

Associated Press
An Iowa teenager who said he killed his parents to "take charge of his life" was sentenced Monday to life in prison with a chance of parole in 50 years.

Ethan Orton pleaded guilty in February to two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2021 deaths of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade at the family's home in Cedar Rapids.

Police said Ethan Orton stabbed his parents and then used an ax on his mother when he saw she was still alive. Officers found him covered in blood outside the home. He was 17 at the time, but was charged and tried as an adult.

Orton told investigators at the scene that he killed his parents to "take charge of my life."

His trial was delayed while he underwent a mental evaluation. He was found competent to stand trial in November.