Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa Supreme Court upholds man's homicide conviction in 1979 cold case

Jerry Burns was convicted after DNA from a straw discarded in 2018 connected him to the 4-decade-old stabbing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Iowa man serving life in prison for the stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman in 1979 has lost an appeal to overturn his conviction.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday rejected 69-year-old Jerry Burns' argument that law enforcement officers violated his right to privacy while investigating the death of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids.

DNA EVIDENCE LEADS POLICE TO CHARGE IOWA MAN WITH 1979 MURDER OF 18-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

Burns argued police should have been required to get a search warrant before obtaining a discarded drinking straw and testing it for DNA. The DNA sample matched DNA on Martinko's dress, leading to Burns' arrest and conviction.

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld Jerry Burns conviction in a four-decade-old homicide case.

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld Jerry Burns conviction in a four-decade-old homicide case.

Several civil liberties groups filed briefs supporting Burns’ appeal.

In a 5-2 decision, the court found that Burns did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy when he threw a drinking straw into the trash after eating at a Manchester restaurant in 2018, the Des Moines Register reported.

PENNSYLVANIA POLICE ON 1989 COLD CASE TEAR DOWN PRIME SUSPECT'S HOUSE

Martinko's body was found in her car in a Cedar Rapids shopping mall parking lot. She had been stabbed nearly 30 times, police said. The investigation went cold for decades until DNA technology advancements led to Burns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burns’ attorney Nick Curran said in an email that his client continues to maintain his innocence.


 