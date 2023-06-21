Iowa man shot, killed by deputy in domestic dispute call gone wrong
Sheffield, IA, man killed after brandishing gun at vehicle, refusing to drop it
An Iowa deputy shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, law enforcement officers said.
Franklin County deputies went to the scene in Sheffield in northern Iowa Tuesday night. They found a man brandishing a handgun at a vehicle, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement Wednesday.
A deputy shot the man once after he refused to drop the weapon, according to the release.
The man died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
No further details were immediately released.