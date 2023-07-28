Expand / Collapse search
Iowa man sentenced for 2020 murders of girlfriend and her friend

Iowa prosecutors did not provide Matthew Buford III's motive for killing his girlfriend and her friend in 2020

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A 39-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to back-to-back life sentences for fatally shooting his girlfriend and her friend a few years ago.

The families of 42-year-old Tamica Allison and 41-year-old Andrea Anderson begged Matthew Dee Buford III for an explanation over the February 2020 double-homicide he committed in Waterloo, Iowa.

"If you had any ounce of human decency left, I would just ask you, let us know why," said Anderson’s son, Mohammed Calhoun, in Thursday's sentencing.

Matthew Buford III

A jury found 39-year-old Matthew Buford III guilty on two counts of first degree murder and one count of flight to avoid prosecution.  (Waterloo Police Department)

Throughout Buford's month long trial, prosecutors did not offer a motive, although they did find the 39-year-old guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said that Burford was drinking with his girlfriend, Allison, and Anderson when he allegedly shot the two women. Buford and Allison lived together and Anderson was visiting, police said.

Allison’s teenage daughter testified that she was in her bedroom upstairs and heard her mother's final words and two subsequent gunshots.

"What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared," Allison's teenage daughter testified during the prosecution.

Waterloo police department

Waterloo police department (Waterloo police department)

Police said that Buford dropped off the daughter and her younger brother at other homes, and then left the state.

When responding officers with the Waterloo Police Department arrived, they would find the two women dead with gunshot wounds. 

He surrendered in Peoria, Illinois on February 12, 2020, and was transferred back to Waterloo on February 22, 2020. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.