Iowa man sentenced for 2020 murders of girlfriend and her friend

A 39-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to back-to-back life sentences for fatally shooting his girlfriend and her friend a few years ago.

The families of 42-year-old Tamica Allison and 41-year-old Andrea Anderson begged Matthew Dee Buford III for an explanation over the February 2020 double-homicide he committed in Waterloo, Iowa.

"If you had any ounce of human decency left, I would just ask you, let us know why," said Anderson’s son, Mohammed Calhoun, in Thursday's sentencing.

Throughout Buford's month long trial, prosecutors did not offer a motive, although they did find the 39-year-old guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said that Burford was drinking with his girlfriend, Allison, and Anderson when he allegedly shot the two women. Buford and Allison lived together and Anderson was visiting, police said.

Allison’s teenage daughter testified that she was in her bedroom upstairs and heard her mother's final words and two subsequent gunshots.

"What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared," Allison's teenage daughter testified during the prosecution.

Police said that Buford dropped off the daughter and her younger brother at other homes, and then left the state.

When responding officers with the Waterloo Police Department arrived, they would find the two women dead with gunshot wounds.

He surrendered in Peoria, Illinois on February 12, 2020, and was transferred back to Waterloo on February 22, 2020.