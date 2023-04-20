Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Alabama mass shooting: Police search for motive in Dadeville Sweet 16 attack after 3rd suspect arrested

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough and Travis McCullough will face additional charges on top of reckless murder in the Dadeville shooting

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Alabama law enforcement announce first arrests in Dadeville Sweet 16 mass shooting Video

Two teens were arrested and charged in connection to a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, that left 4 dead and 32 others injured.

Alabama authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the mass shooting at a Sweet 16 party that has left the small town of Dadeville reeling after a third suspect was arrested Wednesday. 

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation, made a third arrest in connection to the gunfire that erupted Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio that left four dead and another 32 people injured. 

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder, ALEA said. At a press conference earlier in the day, ALEA announced that two brothers, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, had been arrested Tuesday night and both charged with four counts of reckless murders as well. 

Three suspects facing reckless murder charges in Dadeville mass shooting

From left to right, Travis McCullough, 16, and Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, both brothers, and a third suspect, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged in connection to a mass shooting in  Dadeville, Alabama. (Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office)

District Attorney Mike Segrest told reporters the pair would be charged as adults and that prosecutors would ask a judge to hold them without bail. A bond hearing must be held by Friday under Alabama law. He said four people remained in the hospital in critical condition and that more charges would be coming.

Phil Dowdell was one of the victim's of an Alabama birthday shooting

Phil Dowdell was shot and killed at his sister's Sweet 16 in Dadeville, Alabama. (Fox News)

The prosecutor also shared the heartbreaking account of how the birthday girl, Alexis Dowdell, held her brother as he took his last breath at her own party Saturday night. 

Dadeville family who lost son at Sweet 16 party

From left to right, Zaniriah Dowdell, Latonya Allen, Alexis Dowdell and Phil Dowdell. Phil Dowdell was shot and killed at his sister's Sweet 16 in Dadeville, Alabama. (Family of Phil Dowdell via AP)

Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, a star wide receiver with plans to play college football at Jacksonville State this fall, was killed, as were fellow Dadeville High senior Shaunkivia Nicole "KeKe" Smith, 17, an athlete-turned-team manager; 2022 Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Emmanuel "Siah" Collins, 19, an aspiring singer who planned to start college this fall; and 2018 Dadeville High graduate Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, another former athlete at the school.

Alabama shooting victim KeKe Smith smiles

Shaunkivia Nicole "Keke" Smith, 17, was killed at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama. (Family of KeKe Smith via AP)

Dadeville shooting victim KeKe Smith shows off plaid outfit

Shaunkivia Nicole "Keke" Smith, 17, was one of four people killed in Dadeville, Alabama. (Family of KeKe Smith via AP)

"It was Lexi’s 16th birthday party. A Sweet 16. There’s an uncut cake and unburnt 16 candles that never got lit. Lexi’s brother is one of the victims," Segrest said Wednesday. "On her 16th birthday party, she kneeled by her brother as he took his last breath. That’s what we’re dealing with. The message that I want to send is I know some of these victims personally. Some of these kids are kids of friends of mine, people that I went to school with, people that I played ball with and against in the community back in high school. And these are my kids."

Corbin Dahmontrey Holston seen in high school graduation gown with diploma

Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, was a 2018 Dadeville High graduate and former school athlete. He reportedly came to the Sweet 16 to check on a younger family member who feared trouble at the party before the shooting rang out. (Fox News)

"These are our kids. Don’t mess with our kids. Do not mess with our kids," the district attorney added. 

Marsiah Emmanuel Collins seen in jeans and a toshirt

Marsiah Emmanuel Collins was reportedly headed to LSU in the fall after taking a year off to pursue music. He was shot and killed at a Sweet 16 in Dadeville, Alabama. (Fox News)

WIAT CBS 42 reported that Moms Demand Action is now advocating for stricter gun laws after the Dadeville shooting. Additionally, a local attorney told the outlet that authorities are most likely monitoring what happens with the four surviving victims, who remain hospitalized in critical condition, before announcing additional charges. 

"They’re being very, very careful to make sure they don’t give anything that will help this 16- and 17-year-old get off on these charges," Attorney Eric Guster, who is not directly involved in the case, said of law enforcement's tight-lipped approach so far. "They want to make sure [the suspects] get a fair trial and make sure the victims get a fair trial as well."

Photo of Marsiah Emmanuel Collins seen in a black hoodie

Marsiah Emmanuel Collins was among the four victims killed when shots rang out at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. (Fox News)

"You have multiple people who are injured, those would be assaults, attempted murders, those types of charges will be charged against them. So those charges will be piled on with them as well," Guster said. "What they’re doing right now is waiting to make sure that no other victims pass away. They want to see what the injuries were."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 