Iowa man gets life without parole for fatally beating ex's mother with golf club

Mark David Russell of Fort Dodge, IA, was convicted in February of Angela Mcleod's grisly 2020 homicide

Associated Press
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his ex-girlfriend's mother with a golf club.

Mark David Russell, 31, of Fort Dodge, will not be eligible for parole under the sentence imposed Monday, the Des Moines Register reports.

Jurors found him guilty in February of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of 45-year-old Angela Mcleod.

Mark David Russell, 31, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriends mother with a golf club.

In addition to the life sentence, Russell was ordered to pay $150,000 to Mcleod's family and have no contact with them for at least five years.

Russell was accused of killing Mcleod in the Fort Dodge home she shared with her daughter.

The killing happened about an hour after officers went to the apartment following a reported assault but left without making an arrest or removing anyone from the tense scene.