Iowa
Published

Iowa man charged with first-degree murder after shooting his girlfriend while she was on the phone with 911

IA man told the dispatcher 'I shot her,' after they heard what sounded like a gunshot

Associated Press
A Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was shot while she was on the phone with 911 emergency dispatchers, police said.

Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night pleading for help and saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her, according to court documents.

During the call, the dispatcher heard what sounded like a gunshot, according to the complaint, and Self then told the dispatcher "I shot her," the Sioux City Journal reported.

Officers found Zoelle holding a 6-month-old child and suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Two other young children were in the house.

An Iowa man fatally shot his girlfriend while she was on the phone with 911. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Zoelle later died at a hospital.

Self, 23, of Sioux City, was also charged with three counts of child endangerment.