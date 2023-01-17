Iowa diocese's ban on preferred pronouns, puberty blockers hailed as First Amendment victory

The Diocese of Des Moines triggered backlash from progressives with its strict new "gender identity" policies in schools and parishes, including bans on using preferred gender pronouns and puberty blockers.

Democratic State Sen. Claire Celsi slammed the move as un-Christian in a Jan. 4 Facebook post, claiming the diocese was pushing to "[codify] ostracism of transgender kids."

"These schools want public dollars and want to treat kids in a way that might cause them to commit suicide. This is not what Jesus would do," Celsi said.

The seven policies, which went into effect Monday for 17 Catholic schools and 80 parishes across southwestern Iowa, require students to use restrooms, wear school uniforms and play on sports teams corresponding with their biological sex in addition to the banned use of puberty blockers and preferred pronouns on diocese properties.

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell applauded the diocese's right to make the decision Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

"The First Amendment is alive and well, and thank goodness for the First Amendment," Terrell said. "Let's be very clear. The woke community has declared war on religion because they [Christians] have to respect the teachings of God. They [progressives] don't want that."

"They have basically infiltrated public schools, but the First Amendment blocks them. When you have a religious institution, they have a right to implement these rules."

Terrell said the principles of religion "contradict" the indoctrination he claims runs rampant in America's public schools today.

"Religion represents values, a moral compass, and the woke community is angry because of the First Amendment which blocks it," he said.

Terrell added that religious institutions, including Catholic schools, allow parents and students to have choices outside the public school system and reserve the right to enact their own standards and policies without fear of repercussions.

"It's a war against religion," he said of progressives' complaints.

"The woke community has infiltrated public schools and now their next target is the religious institutions. That's what is creating this tension… religious rights are something the woke community does not want because they can't indoctrinate inside the church," he added.

The diocese shared the new rules on their website with the following statement about the decision: "Parish and school leaders asked Bishop William Joensen to provide guidance on how they should welcome and minister to those coping with gender dysphoria while following Catholic Church teaching. After two years of study, prayer, listening, and consulting, a policy was developed that provides a comprehensive explanation of how to interpret and apply Catholic principles to daily life within our faith communities and schools."

"The Diocese of Des Moines fervently hopes that all persons experiencing gender dysphoria know what the Catholic Church tirelessly affirms, that they are unconditionally loved by Jesus Christ and by the Church, and that they are vital members of the Body of Christ who have a home in the family of God."