Iowa explosion destroys house, injures 3 people

An explosion Wednesday morning destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people.

The 6:30 a.m. explosion largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away.

The condition of those injured in the blast wasn't immediately released.

Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires.

Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.