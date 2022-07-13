Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Iowa explosion destroys house, injures 3 people

Iowa explosion shook homes blocks away

Associated Press
An explosion Wednesday morning destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people.

The 6:30 a.m. explosion largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away.

The condition of those injured in the blast wasn't immediately released.

An Iowa explosion damaged a home and injured 3 people.

Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires.

Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.