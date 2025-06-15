Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Utah

Innocent bystander gunned down at Utah protest as peacekeepers take aim at armed suspect

Police chief confirms victim was 'not the intended target' when peacekeepers fired at suspect carrying rifle

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An innocent bystander who was shot during a "No Kings" protest in Utah has died, police said Sunday. 

The victim, identified as Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, was shot during the Saturday protest, which attracted around 10,000 people, and died later that night, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said.

"Our victim was not the intended target," said Redd, who added that Ah Loo, 39, was just participating in the march. 

PERSON OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOOTING AT 'NO KINGS' DEMONSTRATION IN UTAH

Salt Lake City No Kings protest

Demonstrators carry signs and chant while marching during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday in Salt Lake City. One protester was mistakenly shot and killed, police said Sunday.  (AP Photo/Amanda Barrett)

Redd said Ah Loo was mistakenly shot by one of two event peacekeepers in neon vests who opened fire after a suspect, identified as Arturo Gamboa, 24, ran toward the crowd with a rifle. 

They saw Gamboa pull out a rifle before raising it in a firing position before moving toward a crowd of protesters, Redd said. One of the men in the vests fired three times, striking Gamboa and the victim, who later died. 

MEMORIAL DAY MASS SHOOTING IN PHILADELPHIA LEAVES 2 DEAD, 9 INJURED

Gamboa was wounded and was allegedly found with a rifle and a gas mask in his backpack. Paramedics took Gamboa to the hospital. Detectives later booked Gamboa into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of murder.

Salt Lake City Police

The victim was shot during the Saturday protest, which attracted around 10,000 people, Salt Lake City Police said. (Salt Lake City Police)

Two SWAT medics performed life-saving care on the victim before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. 

The shooter was cooperating with investigators, police said. 

Gamboa, who did not fire a shot, doesn't have any criminal history, the chief said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.