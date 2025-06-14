Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Person of interest in custody after shooting at 'No Kings' demonstration in Utah

One person was critically injured in the shooting, police said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Protesters march in a 'No Kings' protest near Washington Video

Protesters march in a 'No Kings' protest near Washington

As celebrations for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary take place in the nation's capital, marchers angry at the president take to nearby streets. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday night during a "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police said one person was injured in the shooting, which happened near 200 South State Street. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police urged demonstrators to leave the area in an orderly fashion. Police said the shooting was "possibly associated" with the protest.

THOUSANDS CONVERGE ON ALEXANDRIA 'NO KINGS' PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP AND ARMY PARADE; NEARBY DC IS QUIET

Demonstrators carry signs and chant during a "No Kings" protest

Demonstrators carry signs and chant while marching during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP)

The situation remains "fluid," police said.

A group of about 10,000 people marched between Pioneer Park and the Federal Building before the shooting on South State Street.

Police were at the scene monitoring the demonstration and providing an escort for the march "to support public safety and the lawful expression of First Amendment rights."

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TODAY'S 'NO KINGS' ANTI-TRUMP RALLIES ACROSS THE US

Salt Lake City Police

Salt Lake City Police said one person was critically injured in the shooting. (Salt Lake City Police)

Fox News Digital has reached out to police for additional information about the shooting.

"No Kings" demonstrations rolled out in cities across the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump. Participants shouted anti-authoritarian chants and voiced support for protecting democracy and immigrants rights. The demonstrations came on the same day as the roughly $45 million military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday and Trump's 79th birthday.