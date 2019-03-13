Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Birds
Published

Injured bald eagle stuck on train tracks near Washington prompts rescue efforts

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Raw video: Rescuers save injured bald eagle on Maryland train trackVideo

Raw video: Rescuers save injured bald eagle on Maryland train track

An injured bald eagle was rescued from train tracks in Maryland on Wednesday, transit officials said.

The national bird and symbol of American freedom was stuck on Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's blue/silver lines in Landover, delaying trains from moving on the tracks near the Morgan Boulevard station.

A rescue team of eight responded, Metro tweeted. By 7 p.m. the bird was saved.

"Bald Eagle Update: Rescued! The eagle has been recovered from the tracks by MTPD and wildlife personnel," the transit agency tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City Wildlife, based in Washington, D.C., took in the eagle for care and rehabilitation, officials said..

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.