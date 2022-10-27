Indiana suitcase murder: Mother wanted in young son’s death made rambling posts about exorcisms

The woman suspected in the death of her 5-year-old son, whose body was discovered stuffed into a suitcase and left in rural Indiana in April, made rambling posts on social media about exorcisms and calling him a "demonic force," police said.

Dejaune Anderson remains a wanted woman in connection with the murder of her young boy, Cairo Ammar Jordan, Indiana State Police (ISP) officials said Thursday. Police have said Cairo was left in a black plastic bag that had been placed into a suitcase and abandoned on the side of Washington County’s Holder Road in April. Dawn Coleman, a 40-year-old who Anderson had previously called her sister, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with neglect and obstruction of justice related to the boy’s death.

I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old through the 5 years he has been alive. — Dejaune Anderson in April 12 Facebook post, according to police

Anderson, a 37-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, shared several ominous or otherwise unusual social media posts in the months and weeks before her son’s body was discovered, the police affidavit states.

On Feb. 19, 2022, Anderson wrote in a Facebook post that she "had to raise my frequency, heal myself and past lives … to exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son," police said.

Less than a month later, on March 15, she described "a full grown demon in the child body …" the affidavit states.

On March 18, she allegedly wrote that she "Can’t wait to tell this story ... About that exorcism … A book about living with a demonic child."

Her posts progressively got more paranoid and described how "there are beings" that are posing as children, the affidavit describes.

"Nothing is what It seems and we are catering to evil beings in children avatars that aren’t even children," she allegedly wrote on April 8.

On April 12, she wrote that she had "survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old through the 5 years he has been alive," the affidavit states.

"I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood," she alleged wrote. "I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

ISP received a call on the night of April 16 from a man who told police that he was mushroom hunting along his property when he found the body "of a young black male child in a suitcase in the woods," according to a probable cause affidavit provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday. The suitcase contained a pillow as well as a dark-colored trash bag in which Cairo’s body had been placed, the document states.

Investigators linked Anderson’s and Coleman’s DNA to fingerprints found on the trash bag inside the suitcase, police said. An autopsy later determined that Cairo died from gastroenteritis caused by an electrolyte imbalance.

Cairo would have turned 6 on Oct. 24. Police said no one had reported him missing. Vincent Jordan, Cairo's father, said in an Instagram post that he and his family had spent the past three years searching for Cairo and Anderson.

Since Cairo’s death, Anderson has been seen in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Las Vegas, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to her whereabouts to call 812-246-5242.

