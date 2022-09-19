Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago

Indiana industrial accident that led to the man's death did not injure anybody else

Associated Press
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said.

Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Osika was performing a routine repair when he was injured at the mill’s ladle maintenance area on Lake Michigan, Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said.

An Indiana steelworker was injured at a steel mill on Thursday. The man was at a Chicago hospital until Saturday when he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the industrial accident, which remains under investigation, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Details of the accident have not been released.

An autopsy was performed on Osika's body. But the official cause and manner of his death were pending the results of the autopsy, a police investigation, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration probe and his medical records.

United Steelworkers Union District 7 Director Mike Millsap said Osika, a member of the union, was inured at Indiana Harbor West — the former site of an LTV steel mill.