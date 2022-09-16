Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana man convicted in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old high school student

Indiana hit-and-run driver passed the school bus while the stop signal was extended, leading to death of student

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car last year as she prepared to board a school bus.

A Bartholomew County jury deliberated about six hours Thursday before convicting Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian on two felony counts in 16-year-old Lilly J. Streeval's death.

Subramanian, 26, was charged in September 2021 with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, and passing a school bus while the arm signal is extended causing death, The (Columbus) Republic reported.

ABORTION BAN IN INDIANA SET TO TAKE EFFECT ON THURSDAY

Investigators said Subramanian struck Streeval on Aug. 30, 2021, in Columbus as she attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach her stopped Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. bus.

An Indiana man has been convicted after a hit-and-run at a bus stop led to the death of a 16-year-old girl.

An Indiana man has been convicted after a hit-and-run at a bus stop led to the death of a 16-year-old girl.

INDIANA POLICE SEARCH FOR TEENS WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE PUPPIES FROM PET STORE

The Columbus East High School student was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Subramanian drove away from the scene but was followed by a witness and taken into custody after his car got stuck in a yard in Columbus, a city about 40 miles south of Indianapolis.

A judge set sentencing for Oct. 27 for Subramanian, who is a citizen of India and in the U.S. on a work visa.

INDIANA DRUG TRAFFICKER ARRESTED, FENTANYL AND GRENADE LAUNCHER FOUND DURING SEARCH

In 2019, Indiana lawmakers approved tougher penalties for drivers who pass school buses with extended stop arms after three children were fatally struck while crossing a highway to board a bus.