Illegal alien youth coach could face death penalty after allegedly murdering, raping teen player

Child sex charges continue to pile up against an illegal alien soccer coach accused of sexually attacking and murdering one of his players.

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, 44, an illegal immigrant "gotaway" from El Salvador, is now being slapped with more child sex charges after he was charged with raping and murdering a teen boy he coached, including sodomy and oral copulation with a minor under 16.

Garcia-Aquino, after entering the United States, established himself in the San Fernando Valley as a soccer coach. His work managing these teams made him a visitor of Whitsett Fields Park in North Hollywood, a major place where youth soccer games in the area are played, and where Garcia-Aquino allegedly met 13-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who he subsequently sexually assaulted and then murdered.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office slapped nine more child sex charges against Garcia-Aquino this week – eight counts of sodomy of a person under age 16 and one count of oral copulation of a minor under 16, according to an amended complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. Garcia-Aquino reportedly pleaded not guilty to the additional charges through his attorney, according to local media reports. Fox News Digital inquired with the L.A. County Public Defender's Office but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case against Garcia-Aquino, declined to comment further on the ongoing case.

A complaint from the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles indicates that on March 28, Garcia-Aquino murdered 13-year-old Oscar Hernandez while sexually assaulting him. The same complaint also accuses Garcia-Aquino of a second sexual assault and rape on a child from December 2022.

Meanwhile, a separate case involving sexual assault charges against Garcia-Aquino that occurred on Feb. 22, 2024, was also reportedly added to the case later down the road. He also allegedly assaulted this minor numerous other times between September 2022 and July 2023, according to the complaint.

Now, as the charges pile up against the illegal immigrant soccer coach, he could face the death penalty.

"13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez was an innocent child who was exploited and killed by this depraved illegal alien who should have never been in this country," the Department of Homeland Security said last year. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, child predators, pedophiles and murderers will be hunted down and removed from America’s communities."

Hernandez was reportedly last seen leaving his home in Sun Valley to meet the soccer coach, according to family members, but he was later found dead along the side of the road.

In one of the other cases, involving the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy, Garcia-Aquino was reportedly said by authorities to have "befriended" a family through a local soccer program, and that the teen's parents eventually let them stay the night at Garcia-Aquino's home.

The murdered boy's brother told CBS News that he believed Garcia-Aquino targeted families who did not have the proper legal status to reside in the United States.