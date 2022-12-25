Indiana police save Christmas for family whose gifts were stolen from home: 'Santa's Elficers'

Police in South Bend, Indiana, helped save Christmas for a local family whose presents were stolen from their home in a breaking-and-entering incident on Christmas Eve.

The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) posted a video to Facebook on Saturday that showed a family's young children responding gleefully as they run to the gifts that officers brought to replace the ones they had lost.

"We interrupt our road condition updates to bring you a video you need to see this Christmas Eve," the department wrote along with the video.

"Earlier today, day shift officers responded to a Breaking & Entering complaint at a home in South Bend. After talking to the homeowner, officers learned that Christmas gifts had been taken, leaving the children with nothing for the holidays," the department added.

The SBPD explained that officers managed to get in touch with organizers of the South Bend FOP Lodge #36 Santa's Elficers program, who provided new gifts to the family that had been left over from a toy drive.

"The Grinch was no match for the Elficers team," FOP #36 wrote on Facebook.

The new gifts for the children included a baby doll and a balance bike, according to the video.

"This is what serving our community is all about," the South Bend Police Department said.