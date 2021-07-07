Indiana police officer killed at federal building on same day two ATF agents shot in Chicago

An Indiana police officer was shot and killed near a federal building Wednesday, hours after an officer in Chicago along with two federal agents were shot while working undercover.

Authorities in Terre Haute were looking for a suspect who is believed to be driving a Ford F-150 truck with rear-end damage and is considered to be armed and dangerous, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.

In a tweet, Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said an officer was "shot in the line of duty. Our officer passed away." Fox News has reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department but has not heard back.

One officer from the Chicago Police Department and two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents working undercover were shot around 5:50 a.m., authorities in Chicago said.

The three officers were riding in the same unmarked, undercover vehicle attempting to enter the freeway when they were fired upon from the street, Brown said.