Indiana police bodycam captures harrowing moment officers saved baby, family from burning house

Police officers rescued six people including a baby in the middle of the night from a blazing house fire in Indiana.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the call of a house fire came in just before 2:10 a.m. on Monday. The caller noted that the "house was filled with heavy smoke" and that they were on the second floor of the building, and had no way of escape.

The trapped family also noted that the baby was having a hard time breathing due to smoke inhalation.

Sergeant Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass arrived within one minute of the 911 call.

Police say flames were shooting out of the front of the house making it impossible for the family to come down from the second floor.

Bodycam video shows Snyder quickly finding a ladder and putting it in front of the second-story window.

He climbed up the ladder and spoke through the window, directing the family to pass the baby to him through the window. Snyder grabs the baby's car seat and dashes the child from the fire.

After safely removing the baby, he guided the other occupants out the window and down the ladder to safety.

Officer Douglass' body camera footage shows the officer rushing to the occupants of the downstairs unit and commanding the occupants to quickly leave before the fire reaches them.

"Get out!" Officer Douglass is heard saying to sleepy occupants in the body camera footage. "Just get out!"

"My sister's apartment caught on fire last night. Thank you, God, that everyone was saved. Thank you, Frankfort Police station, for being there," a family member wrote on social media, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

All three officers have been nominated for the Medal of Valor.

The Medal of Valor is awarded to public safety officers who exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.

"They all showed an extraordinary act of bravery by removing a total of six occupants out to safety under extreme stress and life-threatening conditions," Captain Evan Hall said.

The Frankfort Police Department and Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.