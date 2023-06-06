Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana officials quickly extinguish fire started by man in jail's lobby

Indiana sheriff said no one was injured in the fire, there was no damage

Associated Press
A man walked into a northwestern Indiana jail on Monday, poured an accelerant on the floor and lit it, starting a small fire that was quickly extinguished, a sheriff said.

Surveillance video at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point shows the man entering the lobby of the jail shortly before noon and walking around it, pouring the accelerant from a container and lighting it into a trail of flames before he quickly leaves the lobby,

The fire was extinguished quickly, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A man walked into Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, poured accelerant on the floor, and lit it. The fire was quickly put out before anybody was injured.

No one was injured, and there was no major damage, Martinez said.