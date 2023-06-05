Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

2 teens swept away by Indiana's White River found dead

16-year-old boys' bodies recovered in Martin County

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The bodies of two teenage boys who were swept away over the weekend while swimming in a southern Indiana river have been recovered, authorities said Monday.

State conservation officers found the bodies of the 16-year-old boys Sunday in the East Fork of the White River in Martin County just west of the Lawrence County line, said Cpl. Joe Haywood of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division.

TEEN BOY DROWNS AT NEW JERSEY BEACH OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND; 4 OTHERS HOSPITALIZED

The teens had vanished Saturday evening while swimming in an area of the river about 25 miles southwest of Bloomington. Witnesses said the boys were last seen being carried downstream by the river's current and then going under the water's surface.

Indiana Fox News graphic

Two boys — both 16 — who were overpowered by currents in Indiana's White River during a weekend swim, have been found dead in Martin County.

Conservation officers called to the scene about 6:30 p.m. Saturday began searches that included the use of airboats, underwater sonar, dragging equipment and divers.

ILLINOIS MAN STUCK IN ALASKA MUD FLATS DROWNS AS TIDE COMES IN

One of the boys' bodies was found Sunday a few hundred yards downstream from where the teens were last seen, and the other body was found about a mile downstream, Haywood said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Autopsies were planned early this week, and the boys' deaths remain under investigation, he said.