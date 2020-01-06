Indiana men who kidnapped, tortured woman in 2018 get decades in prison

Two Indiana men were sentenced Monday to 40 years behind bars for kidnapping and torturing a woman in 2018, according to reports.

Quantavious Jones and Irving Madden were convicted last month of the kidnapping and torturing a woman inside a home in Indianapolis, Fox 59 reported.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said police responded to a hospital in late October 2018 where a woman was being treated for third-degree burns over 21 percent of her body, multiple facial injuries, and a lacerated liver.

The woman told police that Jones had taken her to a residence in Indianapolis after accusing her of being responsible for the disappearance of a “package,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

On the way home Jones reportedly called Madden and told him to “grab tool chairs and go to the basement,” according to the paper.

Mears said the woman was dragged into the basement, handcuffed to a pole and tortured. He said Jones and Madden beat the woman and threw boiling water on her.

“The torture inflicted on this young woman is unimaginably cruel,” Mears said. “The survivor showed great strength by testifying at trial. That ultimately led to these men being held accountable for this heinous crime.”