Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana police investigating hospital shooting that involved officer

IN police say it isn't immediately clear whether there were any injuries

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting occurred overnight at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, authorities said Monday.

The shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City involved a police officer, state police told WEHT-TV.

It wasn't immediately clear whether there were any injuries, but Indiana State Police said there is no danger to the public.

INDIANA WOMAN DIES AT UTAH NATIONAL PARK AMID SUMMER HEAT

Indiana Fox News graphic

A shooting involving a police officer occurred at the Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3, 2023.

Authorities planned to talk to reporters at the county jail. No other details were immediately released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Tell City is 150 miles south of Indianapolis.