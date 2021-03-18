Indiana man charged with killing 4 – including child – after argument over COVID stimulus money

An Indianapolis man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting three adults and a child last weekend after an argument between himself and a former girlfriend over COVID relief money.

Malik Halfacre, 25, faces four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, auto theft, and other charges, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

"Our community has suffered another senseless and violent tragedy. While we work to seek justice in the case, we call on the community to lift up this family who has suffered a devastating loss," Mears said. "We also hope that others take this opportunity to talk with those in your life who are in a dangerous relationship and encourage them to seek help."

The shooting unfolded early Saturday in the 3000 block of N. Randolph Street in the early morning hours.

Halfacre allegedly shot a woman, who is the mother of his 6-month-old daughter, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others inside a home where officers found the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.

"I think everyone asks the same question about the 7-year-old: Why? She didn't have anything to do with the stimulus check, she didn't have anything to do with the money and she lost her life. And if that doesn't break your heart I don't know what will," Mears said at a news conference.

Mears said that the night of the killings, Halfacre allegedly had "a very spirited discussion over stimulus money" with a woman he is believed to have once been in a relationship with before he left the home and then returned armed with a firearm and the argument resumed.

"During the course of this argument that continued over the stimulus money there is an allegation that he did begin to remove money from our victim's purse and during the course of this, an altercation occurred which resulted in people being shot," Mears said.

After Halfacre allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, she fled the home and went to a nearby location, where police found her after receiving a 911 call about a person shot. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where Mears said she told police about the shootings and that there were other victims in the home.

"We were very fortunate that she was able to escape and survive what occurred," he said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Halfacre, who was arrested Sunday after being found in the attic of a friend's home, told officers that after shooting everyone in the home, he took the money, the surviving woman's purse and car, and left the scene with their 6-month-old daughter.

The baby was later found unharmed at the home of Halfacre's sister, according to the affidavit.

Halfacre appeared for an initial hearing Thursday morning, where a judge advised him of his rights, ordered him held without bond and appointed a public defender for him.

Fox News has reached out to the prosecutor’s office seeking comment. It remains unclear if Halfacre had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Mears said the case is eligible for the death penalty because there were multiple victims, an alleged robbery, and a child was killed. He said his office would be meeting with the victims' relatives to discuss that option before deciding on whether to pursue the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.