Indiana judge and wife allegedly shot by 'high-ranking' gang member facing trial in victim's court

The Lafayette Police Department announced in a news release that five people were arrested after Judge Steven Meyer and his wife Kimberly were shot at their home Sunday. One of the suspects arrested in the shooting was scheduled to stand trial in the judge’s courtroom days later, records show.

Thomas Moss, 43, Blake Smith, 32, and Amanda Milsap, 45, all from Lafayette, Indiana, and Raylen Ferguson, 38, and Zenada Greer, 61, both from Lexington, Ky., were arrested in the shooting. The couple is in stable condition, according to police.

Dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital shows that the shooter knocked on the door of Judge Steven Meyer and wife Kimberly's home around 2:15 p.m. Sunday and fired gunshots through the door. Before firing the gun, the suspect said, "We have your dog," according to the audio.

One day after the shooting, law enforcement learned that Smith previously bought a gun matching the one used in the attack, according to a probable cause affidavit. A partial serial number was found on the gun.

Smith, according to officials, is an associate of Moss, who's a "high-ranking member" of the Indiana chapter of the Phantom Motorcycle Club, which they describe as a gang. Moss was also previously involved with the Vice Lord gang, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Smith is also part of the Phantom Motorcycle Club.

Smith and Moss have both had cases heard by Judge Meyer, according to records.

Moss was scheduled to appear in court two days after the shooting for a jury trial that Meyer was presiding over regarding charges dating back to 2024.

In June 2024, court records show, Moss was charged with three felony counts of domestic battery, three felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two felony counts of intimidation and felony criminal recklessness.

On June 19, 2024, Moss's ex-wife, who he was living with at the time, told police Moss hit her with a broomstick in the back of her leg, court documents show. After allegedly hitting her on the back of her leg, Moss said, "He would hit her harder the next time if she did not follow his instructions," the court records show. One day later, the woman told police that Moss said she was a slave and threatened to "hit her in the head."

In an October 2022 incident, Moss’ ex-wife alleged that he fired shots into the floor after their son became upset about having to help them get back into the residence because they were locked out. Police said officers found several bullet holes in a closet behind the living room and in the bathroom. The ex-wife told police that Moss had several guns inside the house.

Moss' ex-girlfriend claimed that Milsap offered her $10,000 on behalf of Moss and the gang not to testify at the upcoming hearing.

Moss has a lengthy criminal record with convictions, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, police said in earlier court documents.