Indiana
Published

Indiana inmate dead, 2 others injured in state prison fire

The IN State Prison previously caught fire in April 2017

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.

Smith was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter in Newton County in 2013, online department records show.

An Indiana State Prison inmate has been reported dead following a Saturday fire at the correctional facility.

An Indiana State Prison inmate has been reported dead following a Saturday fire at the correctional facility. (Fox News)

Both of the individuals who also were treated have been released from treatment, The Times reported. It wasn't clear from the report whether they were inmates or prison staff.

The fire remains under investigation by the Department of Correction, Indiana State Police, the state fire marshal's office and the Michigan City Fire Department.

A previous fire at the prison, in April 2017, killed 30-year-old inmate Joshua Devine.