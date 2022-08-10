Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana home explodes, damages at least 39 homes

According to the Evansville Fire Department, at least 39 homes were damaged in the home explosion

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A special collapse unit is responding after an apparent home explosion reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville.

At least two people were injured as a result of the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Initial reports were unclear about the exact number and there has not been an update on the severity of the injuries.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, at least 39 homes are considered "damaged" by the explosion.

The explosion had a 100-foot blast radius, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the Courier & Press of Evansville. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

THOUSAND-YEAR RAIN EVENT IN DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK: ROAD CLOSURES EXTENDED 

  • house explosion Evansville, Indiana
    Image 1 of 3

    Aftermath of the home explosion in Evansville, Indiana. (Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

  • house explosion Evansville, Indiana
    Image 2 of 3

    At least two were injured during a home explosion in Evansville, Indiana. (Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

  • house explosion Evansville, Indiana
    Image 3 of 3

    First responders help after a home explosion in Evansville, Indiana, on Wednesday afternoon. (Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH-LANDS AND IGNITES ON FREEWAY NEAR LOS ANGELES

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted on Twitter images of the destruction following the explosion. Nearby homes were damaged by the explosion but all fires have been extinguished.

Police have shut down most streets in the surrounding area, and the local Red Cross chapter is providing food and water to first responders and will be assisting those "with sheltering needs" following the explosion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A school a few blocks away from the explosion reported in a Twitter post that all students and staff were safe but that the situation would "impact dismissal."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 