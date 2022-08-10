Indiana home explodes, damages at least 39 homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A special collapse unit is responding after an apparent home explosion reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville.

At least two people were injured as a result of the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Initial reports were unclear about the exact number and there has not been an update on the severity of the injuries.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, at least 39 homes are considered "damaged" by the explosion.

The explosion had a 100-foot blast radius, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the Courier & Press of Evansville. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted on Twitter images of the destruction following the explosion. Nearby homes were damaged by the explosion but all fires have been extinguished.

Police have shut down most streets in the surrounding area, and the local Red Cross chapter is providing food and water to first responders and will be assisting those "with sheltering needs" following the explosion.

A school a few blocks away from the explosion reported in a Twitter post that all students and staff were safe but that the situation would "impact dismissal."