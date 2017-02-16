Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Indiana high court hears arguments in house explosion appeal

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 10, 2013 file photo, Bob Leonard walks to a pretrial hearing in Indianapolis. Leonard was convicted in the November 2012 natural gas explosion that destroyed the house of his half-brother's then-girlfriend, killed two next-door neighbors and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes. He was sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without parole, plus 70 years. The Indiana Supreme Court is hearing arguments Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Leonard's appeal of his murder and arson convictions. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The lawyer for a man convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion says he never expected anyone to die in the blast.

The Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in 58-year-old Bob Leonard's appeal of his murder and arson convictions.

The November 2012 natural gas explosion occurred at a house owned by his half-brother's then-girlfriend. Prosecutors allege the trio planned to damage the house as part of an insurance fraud scheme. But the blast killed two neighbors and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes

Defense attorney Andrew Borland argued the jury should have been told they could convict Leonard of reckless homicide instead of murder.

WISH-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kOxwZg ) a prosecutor argued there was nothing reckless about Leonard's role and he knew there was a high probability someone could die.