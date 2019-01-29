Expand / Collapse search
Indiana city bans 'all crime' during cold snap

Nicole Darrah
Police in Indiana are warning residents to lay off the crime as extremely cold temperatures are expected to permeate the area.

"All crime and illegal activities in Noblesville and the surrounding areas, will be prohibited until further notice," the Noblesville Police Department jokingly wrote on Facebook. "If you fail to comply with this notice there is a possibility of a fine or even jail time."

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning in the Indianapolis area from 10 p.m. ET Tuesday until 1 p.m. ET Thursday.

"Dangerously cold wind chills" are expected in the area with wind chill as low as -45 degrees below zero. Meteorologists warn that such conditions "could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes."

Noblesville police said that once the hazardous weather conditions improve, they will "be sending out a formal notice via certified mail when illegal activities can resume."

"If you do not receive your formal notice you cannot participate in any criminal endeavors," the department joked.

